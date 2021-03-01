Princess Di actress Emma Corrin 'incredibly moved' by Prince Harry's reaction to The Crown

The Crown Close Streaming Options

Days after Prince Harry admitted to James Corden that he watches The Crown, the show's stars are expressing appreciation for their royal fan.

"I was incredibly moved by what he said," the actress told reporters after her Globes win. "The fact that he's watched it, and I played his mother, and that would be very sensitive for him. I'm very touched that he watched it. When we research these roles, we're dealing with real people, but on the other hand it's entirely fictional. It feels so far removed from the real person. [The show] was never something I felt I needed someone [from the royal family] to address, but I'm glad he enjoyed it and I'm moved by his words."

The L.A.-based royal had told the talk show host that he's "way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself… They don't pretend to be news. It's fictional — but it's loosely based on the truth."

Season 4, taking place across the 1980s, largely revolved around Prince Charles' turbulent relationship with his first wife, including her struggles with bulimia (which did inspire a trigger warning at the top of every episode in which it was depicted) and his ongoing secret romance with Camilla Parker Bowles. Soon after the season dropped at the end of last year, U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden called for a disclaimer at the top of every episode to explicitly state that the series is fictional (Netflix has "no plans" to add such a caveat).

While of course "it's not strictly accurate," Harry continued, "it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

In her own turn in the Globes press room, Anderson (the series' rather terrifying Margaret Thatcher) echoed Corrin. "I think Prince Harry is fairly well qualified to distinguish between fact from fiction," she said, "but it was pleasing to hear that he understood what [series creator] Peter [Morgan] is trying to do on The Crown."

Close Streaming Options

Related content: