Chadwick Boseman wins his first Golden Globe posthumously

It was a bittersweet moment at the Golden Globes when the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama went to the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Accepting the award on his behalf was his wife Taylor Simone Ledward who, in addition to listing the people Boseman would've thanked like director George C. Wolfe, producer Denzel Washington, and costar Viola Davis, said, "He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."

She concluded, "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hun, you keep 'em coming."

Boseman died of colon cancer last August at age 43. His death sent shockwaves through Hollywood as the Black Panther star had kept his years-long battle against the disease private.

Image zoom Credit: David Lee/Netflix

The star joins a handful of actors to win posthumous Golden Globes, including Heath Ledger, who won Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for The Dark Knight; Raul Julia, who won Best Actor in a TV Movie in 1995 for The Burning Season; and Peter Finch, who won Best Actor in a Drama in 1977 for Network.

Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was Boseman's final film to be released after his death, but not his only film of 2020. He also starred in a supporting role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. The late actor scored nominations for both roles at this year's SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.