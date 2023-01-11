BEST: Jerrod Carmichael tells it like it is

"I'm here because I'm Black." Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the night by addressing the (white) elephant in the room, a.k.a. the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Pacing the stage contemplatively, the comedian summarized the Globes' controversy with casual frankness ("they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd was killed") while the audience tittered nervously. Carmichael's message to the HFPA was pretty clear: You can't go over it, under it, or around it guys — you gotta go through it. And so he mused bluntly about the "moral racial dilemma" he faced when offered the hosting gig — "one minute you're making mint tea at home, the next you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization" — and made sure no one in that room (or watching at home) could sweep the whole mess under the red carpet. —Kristen Baldwin