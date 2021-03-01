It has to do with Poehler's new film, Moxie.

Here's why Amy Poehler and Tina Fey drew hearts and stars on their hands for the Golden Globes

If you were wondering why Golden Globes hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey seemed to have heart and star designs drawn on their hands during the awards show Sunday night, the answer is Netflix.

Well, more specifically, Poehler's Netflix film Moxie.

In the film, directed by Poehler, drawing hearts and stars on your hands is meant to signal support for the feminist revolution happening at the heart of Moxie. Hadley Robinson stars as 16-year-old Vivian, who's inspired by her mother (Poehler) and her anarchist past to combat rampant sexism and harassment in her school by launching an anonymous feminist zine called Moxie.

"For anyone wondering why Amy Poehler & Tina Fey had hearts & stars drawn on their hands tonight, the answer is: Moxie!" reads a tweet from Netflix explaining the temporary hand tats. "In Poehler's new movie, the design is a battle cry — worn by anyone who is sick of the status quo and willing to stand up and fight for what they believe in."

While Fey isn't involved with the movie, you know she's going to support her longtime pal Poehler.

Moxie is written by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, based on the novel Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu. The film hits Netflix this Wednesday.