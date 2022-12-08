The comedian will emcee the Globes' return to NBC after a hiatus over a racial exclusion scandal among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will oversee the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's return to television as the 2023 Golden Globes host.

NBC, the HFPA, and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday that the 35-year-old performer will emcee the 80th Golden Globes broadcast in January, marking the first time the Globes have aired live on the network since 2021. Carmichael boards the show after fronting several successful stand-up specials for HBO, including the Emmy-winning Rothaniel, as well as leading three seasons of his Carmichael Show sitcom. He also snagged an Emmy nomination for his debut as Saturday Night Live host earlier this year, in which he devoted much of his monologue to skillfully addressing the Oscars slap that had occurred the weekend prior.

Earlier this year, winners of the 2022 Golden Globes were announced at a private, non-televised ceremony after a racial exclusion scandal rocked the organization behind them.

In February 2021, one week prior to the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times published an exposé that showed there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. Following the article's publication, the group faced backlash from a range of film professionals, including Ava DuVernay, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later declared it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022, while a band of 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to working with the HFPA until it took action for equity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: 74th ANNUAL PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS -- Pictured: Jerrod Carmichael arrives to the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. -- (Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images); A view of the Golden Globe statue on stage before HFPA President Helen Hoehne announces the Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes. | Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/Getty; Michael Buckner/Getty

"We recognize the HFPA's commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023," said NBCUniversal entertainment chair Frances Berwick in a prior press statement, which also pointed to the HFPA's recent addition of 103 new voters to its ranks, virtually doubling the size of the awards body and including more voters from diverse backgrounds. The HFPA also announced behind-the-scenes initiatives, including establishing an oversight committee and a partnership with the NAACP.

Still, several Hollywood insiders anonymously told EW that they don't anticipate the Globes regaining their footing on the awards circuit.

"Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted," a prominent publicity head anonymously told EW last year. Another campaign mastermind added: "You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way. Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don't] feel positive. [They don't] feel like forward momentum."

This year, likely Best Actor nominee Brendan Fraser revealed that he would not attend the ceremony if he receives a nod for his work in The Whale, after he alleged that he was sexually assaulted by one of its former presidents, Philip Berk, whom has denied the allegation.

The 80th Golden Globes air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC, with nominations slated to be revealed on Monday.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.