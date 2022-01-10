2022 Golden Globes winners announced at muted, starless ceremony

See the full list of winners, including Succession, Hacks, Power of the Dog, and West Side Story, handed out at a ceremony that included little fanfare beyond the Hollywood Foreign Press Association promoting its diversity and philanthropic initiatives.

Free from its ceremony's typically boozy fanfare, celebrity spectacle, and prime platform atop a network TV broadcast, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out its annual batch of Golden Globes at a muted presentation one year after the organization was rocked by scandal.

The scaled-down event took place Sunday evening inside Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton hotel, where various HFPA focused on announcing winners in film and TV categories in addition to highlighting the group's philanthropy initiatives. Despite the subdued tone of the event, the Best Drama series champion Succession scored the most wins of any TV show this year, with stars Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook picking up acting awards atop the show's individual win, while Hacks performer Jean Smart took Best Actress for HBO Max's freshman comedy series (which also won the HFPA's top award for comedy projects).

Among the TV acting winners, Mj Rodriguez made history as the first trans woman to win Best Actress in a Drama for her work on season 3 of FX's Pose.

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog were the standout champions on the movies side, with the former winning Best Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose), and Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical (Rachel Zegler), and the latter scoring Best Picture (Drama), Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), and Best Director for Campion's work.

Succession Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and Matthew Macfadyen on 'Succession' season 3 | Credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Though it was previously announced that no stars would attend the ceremony, Jamie Lee Curtis made a surprise video appearance to "share a message on the importance of the HFPA's philanthropic efforts year round," per an HFPA tweet.

Later, Arnold Schwarzenegger also appeared virtually to reflect on winning the New Star of the Year award at the 1977 ceremony, which helped solidify his place in Hollywood.

Long seen as a key precursor in the run-up to the Oscars, the Globes fell from their pedestal just before the 2021 ceremony, after the Los Angeles Times ran a story highlighting long-speculated issues within the group. The piece revealed the HPFA had no Black members among the group's 87 voters, all of whom were U.S.-based journalists working for international publications at the time. After multiple celebrities spoke out against the HFPA (with some, like Tom Cruise, even returning their Globe statues in protest), a group of 100 publicity firms banded together to demand "profound and lasting change" from the HFPA, and NBC ultimately nixed the 2022 Golden Globes broadcast from its schedule.

Though the HFPA has announced measures to correct course following the controversy — including welcoming 21 new, diverse members to its voting ranks, overhauling its bylaws, and partnering with the NAACP on new inclusion initiatives — many in the industry have doubts about it regaining its former glory on the awards trail.

"Any nomination from that organization this year is tainted," a prominent publicity head (who wished to remain anonymous) previously told EW, while another longtime campaign mastermind added, "You focus on laurels that give pedigree and bring attention in a positive way. Given the conversation right now, [the Globes don't] feel positive. [They don't] feel like forward momentum."

Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes The 2022 Golden Globes winners were presented with little fanfare. | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Still, this year's list of nominees, which Snoop Dogg announced in December, encompasses most of the usual suspects that have built up a significant profile so far in the hunt for Oscars attention, like Kristen Stewart's leading performance as Lady Diana in Spencer, Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical drama Belfast, Spielberg's ambitious adaptation of West Side Story (and its critically lauded cast), and the aforementioned Power of the Dog, Campion's first feature film in 12 years.

See the full list of 2022 Golden Globes winners below.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

WINNER: West Side Story

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6 (Finland, Russia, Germany)

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France, Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

WINNER: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture – Animated

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germanie Franco, Encanto

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog



Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Van Morrison for "Down to Joy" from Belfast

Lin-Manuel Miranda for "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

Beyoncé and Dixson for "Be Alive" from King Richard

WINNER: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell for "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, and Carole King for "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" from Respect



Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

WINNER: Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

WINNER: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

WINNER: Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

WINNER: O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.