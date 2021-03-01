How to watch all the 2021 Golden Globe winners

The trophies have been handed out, so it's time to stream the TV and film winners you haven't seen yet!

By Sydney Bucksbaum
February 28, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST
The past year has been anything but normal, so why would the 2021 Golden Globes be any different? The mostly-virtual/somewhat in person/bi-coastal awards show continued the longer-than-normal awards season with a star-studded evening on NBC on Feb. 28. And despite the many technical glitches plaguing the acceptance speeches, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did manage to hand out all the awards!

If you haven't found the time to watch all the movies and TV shows that are now Golden Globe winners, have no fear. Here's where you can watch every single movie and TV show that won during the 2021 ceremony. And once you've seen them all, come back to EW for more coverage of this year's ongoing awards race!

Judas and the Black Messiah

Won: Daniel Kaluuya for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Available: HBO Max

Small Axe

Won: John Boyega for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Available: Amazon Prime Video

Schitt's Creek

Won: Catherine O'Hara for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy; Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Available: Netflix

Soul

Won: Best Motion Picture — Animated; Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Available: Disney+

I Know This Much Is True

Won: Mark Ruffalo for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Available: HBO Max

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Won: Aaron Sorkin for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Available: Netflix

The Crown

Won: Emma Corrin for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series — Drama; Josh O'Connor for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Drama; Best Television Series — Drama; Gillian Anderson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for TV

Available: Netflix

The Life Ahead

Won: "Io Si (Seen)" for Best Original Song — Motion Picture

Available: Netflix

Ted Lasso

Won: Jason Sudeikis for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy

Available: Apple TV+

I Care a Lot

Won: Rosamund Pike for Best Performance of an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Available: Netflix

Minari

Won: Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

Available: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play

The Mauritanian

Won: Jodie Foster for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Available: In theaters now, streaming on demand March 2

The Queen's Gambit

Won: Anya Taylor-Joy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV; Best TV Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Available: Netflix

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Won: Chadwick Boseman for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Available: Netflix

Nomadland

Won: Chloé Zhao for Best Director — Motion Picture; Best Motion Picture — Drama

Available: Hulu

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Won: Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy; Sacha Baron Cohen for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Available: Amazon Prime Video

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Won: Andra Day for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Available: Hulu

