The Crown is crowned TV's big winner at Golden Globes

The Crown has been... well, crowned.

During Sunday's Golden Globes, the regal Netflix original took home the trophy for Best Drama Series. The Crown is now a two-time winner in the category, previously being honored in 2017 for season 1.

But that was only the capper to the big night for The Crown. Season 4 followed Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and the royal family into the 1980s and '90s, with a particular focus on the doomed relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and those two actors, Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, were named the Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series.

"I loved working with Emma," O'Connor previously told EW of being paired with Corrin. "Obviously, she's new on the scene, and what a brilliant entrance into the television industry. She's a brilliant star. She's very hard-working and just lovely. We're great friends. When I first met her, the first thing I said to my friends was, 'She looks exactly like Diana.' It's as if she was born to play this role, there's an air of Diana that just radiates [from] her and [is] at times spooky. So, yeah I loved working with Emma and can't wait to see what she does next."

The Crown love continued later in the show with Gillian Anderson winning Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Margaret Thatcher.

"It is one of those roles that, if you're asked to do Thatcher in The Crown you'd be really dumb not to say, 'Yes,'" Anderson, now a two-time Globe victor, told EW last year. "I think I would have really regretted it, had I done that, and somebody else taken it, and done a good job. So, I kind of felt that it was a welcome challenge. Yes, [it was] daunting in the sense that, as you say, a lot of people have very strong opinions about her, and will have a lot of opinions no doubt about how she's portrayed and how I've played her. That, at the end of the day, is par for the course."

To be crowned the Best Drama Series winner, The Crown took down Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ratched, and Ozark.