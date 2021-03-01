Golden Globes will hold 2022 ceremony without NBC involvement, despite ongoing Hollywood boycott
The HFPA scheduled its 2022 ceremony for the same weekend as the Critics Choice Awards, drawing ire from the group.
Golden Globes welcome 21 diverse members amid racial exclusion scandal
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association invites its largest class ever — including multiple Black journalists — while confirming changes to inclusion practices, member selection, and bylaws governing conduct.
Brooke Shields' daughter wore her mom's 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom
The actress shared a sweet photo with Rowan Francis Henchy: "Proud mama!"
2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and more
See when the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys, and awards-positioning fall festivals will land ahead of the 2022 awards race.
Tom Cruise gives back his three Golden Globe awards amid HFPA reckoning
The Mission: Impossible star joins the protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
NBC won't air the Golden Globes in 2022
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has got to fix its problems before the network will air the show again.