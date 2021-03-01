Golden Globes

Golden Globes will hold 2022 ceremony without NBC involvement, despite ongoing Hollywood boycott
The HFPA scheduled its 2022 ceremony for the same weekend as the Critics Choice Awards, drawing ire from the group.
Golden Globes welcome 21 diverse members amid racial exclusion scandal
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association invites its largest class ever — including multiple Black journalists — while confirming changes to inclusion practices, member selection, and bylaws governing conduct.
Brooke Shields' daughter wore her mom's 1998 Golden Globes dress to prom
The actress shared a sweet photo with Rowan Francis Henchy: "Proud mama!"
2022 awards season calendar: Oscars, Grammys, Golden Globes, and more
See when the Oscars, SAG Awards, Grammys, and awards-positioning fall festivals will land ahead of the 2022 awards race.
Tom Cruise gives back his three Golden Globe awards amid HFPA reckoning
The Mission: Impossible star joins the protest against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
NBC won't air the Golden Globes in 2022
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has got to fix its problems before the network will air the show again.
Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and more slam HFPA amid Golden Globes' reform process
HFPA in crisis: 8 past scandals that rocked the Golden Globes
As far back as the 1950s, the Golden Globes have generated controversy over their voting practices, winners, and racial makeup. See the scandals that rocked the HFPA over the years.
Time's Up vows to hold HFPA accountable following diversity pledge: 'The clock is ticking'
MPA source challenges Golden Globes voter's claims about recruiting Black journalists
Golden Globes tumble 62 percent to all-time low viewership ratings
The Awardist podcast: Andra Day on her Golden Globe-winning Billie Holiday triumph

Here's why Amy Poehler and Tina Fey drew hearts and stars on their hands for the Golden Globes

It has to do with Poehler's new film, Moxie.

Jason Sudeikis on Don Cheadle's 'wrap it up' during Golden Globes speech: 'Just Kansas City love'
Congrats to Sal! Viewers love Tracy Morgan's pronunciation of Soul at Golden Globes
Princess Di actress Emma Corrin 'incredibly moved' by Prince Harry's reaction to The Crown
Sacha Baron Cohen thanks 'comedy genius' Rudy Giuliani as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm wins at the Golden Globes
Andra Day tearfully accepts Golden Globe as first Black Best Actress winner in 35 years
Nomadland becomes first film directed by a woman to win Golden Globe for Best Drama
How to watch all the 2021 Golden Globe winners
Chadwick Boseman wins his first Golden Globe posthumously
Chloé Zhao makes Golden Globes history as first Asian woman to win Best Director
The Queen's Gambit wins big with two Golden Globes
Jane Fonda calls on Hollywood to address inequality so all can be 'seen and heard' in powerful Golden Globes speech
The Crown is crowned TV's big winner at Golden Globes
Minari wins Best Foreign Language Film at Golden Globes after category controversy
Rosamund Pike says being in a sinking car was more pleasant than Borat's Rudy Giuliani scene
Schitt's Creek picks up two Golden Globes following Emmys sweep
Norman Lear wins first Golden Globe of his career with the Carol Burnett Award
The most memorable moments from the 2021 Golden Globes
HFPA addresses lack of Black voters during Golden Globes telecast: 'We have our own work to do'
Mad Men stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka recreate Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago
Soul, Pixar's first film to feature a Black protagonist, scores top animated prize at Golden Globes
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler call on HFPA to add Black voters during Golden Globes monologue
Golden Globes 2021: See the full winners list
There won't be an In Memoriam segment at the 2021 Golden Globes — here's why
See all the stars dressed up for the 2021 Golden Globes — at home and on the red carpet
How snubbing I May Destroy You cracked the Golden Globes' diversity problem wide open
