Golden Globes 2019: The biggest snubs and surprises in film

Devan Coggan
December 06, 2018 at 10:20 AM EST
<p>Another year, another surprising list of Golden Globe nominations. The 2019 motion picture noms honored many of the year&rsquo;s best in film, while a few deserving movies were left in the cold. Here, we take stock of a few of the biggest surprises. &nbsp;</p>
Snubs and Surprises

Another year, another surprising list of Golden Globe nominations. The 2019 motion picture noms honored many of the year’s best in film, while a few deserving movies were left in the cold. Here, we take stock of a few of the biggest surprises.  

A24; Merrick Morton/Fox;
<p>Paul Schrader&rsquo;s moving portrait of a small-town minister has racked up critical acclaim and nominations from the Indie Spirits and the Gothams, but both Schrader and star Ethan Hawke went unrecognized at this year&rsquo;s Golden Globes.</p>
SNUB: First Reformed

Paul Schrader’s moving portrait of a small-town minister has racked up critical acclaim and nominations from the Indie Spirits and the Gothams, but both Schrader and star Ethan Hawke went unrecognized at this year’s Golden Globes.

A24
<p>The cheery sequel to the 1964 original earned four nominations in all: best picture for a musical or comedy, best actress for Emily Blunt, best actor for Lin-Manuel Miranda, and best score. But surprisingly, <em>Mary Poppins </em>was left out of the best original song category, one where it was expected to triumph.</p>
SNUB: The songs of Mary Poppins Returns

The cheery sequel to the 1964 original earned four nominations in all: best picture for a musical or comedy, best actress for Emily Blunt, best actor for Lin-Manuel Miranda, and best score. But surprisingly, Mary Poppins was left out of the best original song category, one where it was expected to triumph.

Jay Maidment/Disney
<p>Paul King&rsquo;s sequel was the sweetest and most heartwarming movie of the year, and it deserves recognition! Justice for Paddington!!!!!</p>
SNUB: Paddington 2

Paul King’s sequel was the sweetest and most heartwarming movie of the year, and it deserves recognition! Justice for Paddington!!!!!

Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>Bradley Cooper&rsquo;s drama tied for the second-most nominations this year with five &mdash;&nbsp;including best drama, best actress for Lady Gaga, and best director <em>and </em>best actor for Cooper. But Sam Elliott, who plays the deep-voiced brother of singer Jackson Maine, was a surprising oversight. &nbsp;</p>
SNUB: Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper’s drama tied for the second-most nominations this year with five — including best drama, best actress for Lady Gaga, and best director and best actor for Cooper. But Sam Elliott, who plays the deep-voiced brother of singer Jackson Maine, was a surprising oversight.  

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>As a contender for best foreign language film, Alfonso Cuaron&rsquo;s black-and-white drama was ineligible for best drama. But what <em>was </em>surprising was the lack of love for star Yalitza Aparicio, a first-time actress who delivered a deeply moving performance as a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico.</p>
SNUB: Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

As a contender for best foreign language film, Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white drama was ineligible for best drama. But what was surprising was the lack of love for star Yalitza Aparicio, a first-time actress who delivered a deeply moving performance as a domestic worker in 1970s Mexico.

Carlos Somonte/Netflix
<p>Damien Chazelle&rsquo;s portrait of astronaut Neil Armstrong picked up a nomination for best score and best supporting actress for Claire Foy, but star Ryan Gosling was left out.</p>
SNUB: Ryan Gosling, First Man

Damien Chazelle’s portrait of astronaut Neil Armstrong picked up a nomination for best score and best supporting actress for Claire Foy, but star Ryan Gosling was left out.

Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures
<p>Despite critical acclaim, Steve McQueen&rsquo;s female-led heist movie didn&rsquo;t receive a single nomination &mdash;&nbsp;not even for star Viola Davis.</p>
SNUB: Widows

Despite critical acclaim, Steve McQueen’s female-led heist movie didn’t receive a single nomination — not even for star Viola Davis.

Merrick Morton/Fox
<p>The HFPA failed to recognize Alex Garland&rsquo;s trippy sci-fi epic in a single category, despite its moving screenplay and an intense performance by star Natalie Portman.</p>
SNUB: Annihilation

The HFPA failed to recognize Alex Garland’s trippy sci-fi epic in a single category, despite its moving screenplay and an intense performance by star Natalie Portman.

Paramount Pictures
<p>Ironically, John Krasinski&rsquo;s horror film about a lack of sound picked up only one nomination &mdash; for best original score. Krasinski was left out of the director&rsquo;s race, while star Emily Blunt picked up a nomination for Mary Poppins Returns instead.</p>
SNUB: A Quiet Place

Ironically, John Krasinski’s horror film about a lack of sound picked up only one nomination — for best original score. Krasinski was left out of the director’s race, while star Emily Blunt picked up a nomination for Mary Poppins Returns instead.

Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures
<p>Saoirse Ronan triumphed last year at the Golden Globes, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for <em>Lady Bird</em>, but her historical drama <em>Mary Queen of Scots</em> didn&rsquo;t score any nominations this year.</p>
SNUB: Mary Queen of Scots

Saoirse Ronan triumphed last year at the Golden Globes, winning best actress in a comedy or musical for Lady Bird, but her historical drama Mary Queen of Scots didn’t score any nominations this year.

Liam Daniel/Focus Features
<p>Ryan Coogler&rsquo;s superhero epic scored a well-deserved nomination in the best drama category, as well as two more for score and original song. But it was left out of the acting categories, including for Michael B. Jordan&rsquo;s powerful performance as the villain Killmonger.</p>
SNUB: Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Ryan Coogler’s superhero epic scored a well-deserved nomination in the best drama category, as well as two more for score and original song. But it was left out of the acting categories, including for Michael B. Jordan’s powerful performance as the villain Killmonger.

©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>Barry Jenkins&rsquo; adaptation of James Baldwin&rsquo;s novel did well this year, scoring three nominations including best drama, best supporting actress for Regina King, and best screenplay for Jenkins. But surprisingly, Jenkins was left out of the directors category.</p>
SNUB: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s novel did well this year, scoring three nominations including best drama, best supporting actress for Regina King, and best screenplay for Jenkins. But surprisingly, Jenkins was left out of the directors category.

Tatum Mangus/Annapurna Pictures
<p>Nicole Kidman scored a best actress nod for her role as a Los Angeles cop reckoning with the fallout from a past case. But the film&rsquo;s director, Karyn Kusama, was overlooked.</p>
SNUB: Karyn Kusama, Destroyer

Nicole Kidman scored a best actress nod for her role as a Los Angeles cop reckoning with the fallout from a past case. But the film’s director, Karyn Kusama, was overlooked.

Sabrina Lantos / Annapurna Pictures
<p>This year&rsquo;s top contender is Adam McKay&rsquo;s portrait of former Vice President Dick Cheney, earning six nominations. With noms in almost every major category &mdash; including best musical or comedy, best actress, best actor, best supporting actor, best screenplay, and best director &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Vice </em>has catapulted itself to the front of the Oscar race.</p>
SURPRISE: All the love for Vice

This year’s top contender is Adam McKay’s portrait of former Vice President Dick Cheney, earning six nominations. With noms in almost every major category — including best musical or comedy, best actress, best actor, best supporting actor, best screenplay, and best director — Vice has catapulted itself to the front of the Oscar race.

<p>John C. Reilly has had a busy 2018, starring in <em>the Sisters Brothers, Ralph Breaks the Internet, </em>and the upcoming <em>Holmes &amp; Watson. </em>But it was his role in the Laurel and Hardy biopic <em>Stan &amp; Ollie</em> that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.</p>
SURPRISE: John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

John C. Reilly has had a busy 2018, starring in the Sisters Brothers, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and the upcoming Holmes & Watson. But it was his role in the Laurel and Hardy biopic Stan & Ollie that earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Sony Pictures Classics
<p>Rosamund Pike scored a best actress nod for her role as war correspondent Marie Colvin in the drama <em>Private War. </em></p>
SURPRISE: Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Rosamund Pike scored a best actress nod for her role as war correspondent Marie Colvin in the drama Private War.

Aviron
