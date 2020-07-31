Post-Emmys snub, Pose wins GLAAD Media Award beside Schitt's Creek,Booksmart

Lil Nas X, MTV's Are You the One?, and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings also among GLAAD honorees.

Pose type TV Show network FX

One day after stars Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross were snubbed by the Television Academy in major Emmy categories, FX's groundbreaking queer TV series Pose has won big at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The Ryan Murphy-created project scored top honors in the Outstanding Drama Series category at the LGBTQ media advocacy group's digital awards ceremony Thursday night, following critical and audience acclaim for the series' portrayal of queer and transgender people of color navigating the ballroom scene across early-'90s New York City.

Elsewhere, the "Two Doors Down" installment of Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings was honored in the Individual Episode category; Transparent's musical finale was deemed Outstanding TV Movie; Lil Nas X took the Outstanding Music Artist prize, and MTV's Are You the One? beat out stiff competition from two-time category winner RuPaul's Drag Race to win Outstanding Reality Program.

The GLAAD Media Awards' 31st ceremony took place digitally, and featured appearances by Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Demi Lovato, Peppermint, Lena Waithe, and the cast and producers of several recognized projects, including Pose, Schitt's Creek, and more. Performers at the ceremony included Chloe x Halle (featuring Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller, and Naomi Smalls) and Shea Diamond.

See the full list of GLAAD Media Awards winners below.

Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Booksmart

Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Rafiki

Outstanding Drama Series: Pose

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down" from Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale

Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City

Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: The Bravest Knight and High School Musical: The Musical (tie)

Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One?

Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X

Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra

Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds

Outstanding Broadway Production: The Inheritance

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: "Jonathan Van Ness: Honey She's an Onion With All Sorts of Layers" from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine: "Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" from Nightline

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" from The Rachel Maddow Show

Outstanding Newspaper Article: "Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — but Advocates Have Doubts" by Chris Johnson of Washington Blade

Outstanding Magazine Article: "The Trans Obituaries Project" by Raquel Willis of OUT

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: "Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your 'Out of Wedlock' Kids Aren't Citizens" by Scott Bixby of The Daily Beast

Outstanding Digital Journalism - Video or Multimedia: "Stonewall 50: The Revolution" by NBC OUT and Nightly Films

Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease

Special Recognition: Special

Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor of Los Angeles Blade

Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News

Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism - Newsmagazine: "Después de Stonewall" (CNN en Español and "Orgullo" (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: "Amor Sin Condición" (Univision)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: "Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano" by Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Video or Multimedia: "América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad" by David Casasús (EFE)

