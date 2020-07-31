Post-Emmys snub, Pose wins GLAAD Media Award beside Schitt's Creek,Booksmart
Lil Nas X, MTV's Are You the One?, and Dolly Parton's Heartstrings also among GLAAD honorees.
One day after stars Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross were snubbed by the Television Academy in major Emmy categories, FX's groundbreaking queer TV series Pose has won big at the GLAAD Media Awards.
The Ryan Murphy-created project scored top honors in the Outstanding Drama Series category at the LGBTQ media advocacy group's digital awards ceremony Thursday night, following critical and audience acclaim for the series' portrayal of queer and transgender people of color navigating the ballroom scene across early-'90s New York City.
Opposite Pose, Pop's Schitt's Creek — which features a prominent queer storyline involving creator-star Dan Levy — took the Outstanding Comedy Series award, while Olivia Wilde's 2019 coming-of-age comedy Booksmart won for Outstanding Wide Release Film.
Elsewhere, the "Two Doors Down" installment of Dolly Parton's Netflix series Heartstrings was honored in the Individual Episode category; Transparent's musical finale was deemed Outstanding TV Movie; Lil Nas X took the Outstanding Music Artist prize, and MTV's Are You the One? beat out stiff competition from two-time category winner RuPaul's Drag Race to win Outstanding Reality Program.
The GLAAD Media Awards' 31st ceremony took place digitally, and featured appearances by Kandi Burruss, Cara Delevingne, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Demi Lovato, Peppermint, Lena Waithe, and the cast and producers of several recognized projects, including Pose, Schitt's Creek, and more. Performers at the ceremony included Chloe x Halle (featuring Drag Race stars Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Mayhem Miller, and Naomi Smalls) and Shea Diamond.
See the full list of GLAAD Media Awards winners below.
Outstanding Film - Wide Release: Booksmart
Outstanding Film - Limited Release: Rafiki
Outstanding Drama Series: Pose
Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt's Creek
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character): "Two Doors Down" from Dolly Parton's Heartstrings
Outstanding TV Movie: Transparent: Musicale Finale
Outstanding Limited Series: Tales of the City
Outstanding Documentary: State of Pride
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming: The Bravest Knight and High School Musical: The Musical (tie)
Outstanding Reality Program: Are You the One?
Outstanding Music Artist: Lil Nas X
Outstanding Comic Book: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
Outstanding Video Game: The Outer Worlds
Outstanding Broadway Production: The Inheritance
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: "Jonathan Van Ness: Honey She's an Onion With All Sorts of Layers" from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine: "Am I Next? Trans and Targeted" from Nightline
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: "One-on-One with Mayor Pete Buttigieg" from The Rachel Maddow Show
Outstanding Newspaper Article: "Military Reports No Discharges Under Trans Ban — but Advocates Have Doubts" by Chris Johnson of Washington Blade
Outstanding Magazine Article: "The Trans Obituaries Project" by Raquel Willis of OUT
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage: Advocate
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article: "Trump Administration to LGBT Couples: Your 'Out of Wedlock' Kids Aren't Citizens" by Scott Bixby of The Daily Beast
Outstanding Digital Journalism - Video or Multimedia: "Stonewall 50: The Revolution" by NBC OUT and Nightly Films
Outstanding Blog: My Fabulous Disease
Special Recognition: Special
Special Recognition: Karen Ocamb, former news editor of Los Angeles Blade
Special Recognition: Mark Segal, founder and publisher of Philadelphia Gay News
Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series: El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca
Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism - Newsmagazine: "Después de Stonewall" (CNN en Español and "Orgullo" (Univision)
Outstanding Spanish-Language TV Journalism Segment: "Amor Sin Condición" (Univision)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Article: "Soy Gay y Estoy Orgulloso de Poder Decirlo: Jorge Luis Martínez, patinador mexicano" by Mario Villagrán (GQ Mexico)
Outstanding Spanish-Language Digital Journalism Video or Multimedia: "América a Fondo: Brigitte Baptiste, el Rostro de la (bio) Diversidad" by David Casasús (EFE)
