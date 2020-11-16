Drag Race queen Gigi Goode wins her first People's Choice Award

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Americans have anointed a fabulous queen as, well, the Queen of 2020.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 runner-up and queer fashion icon Gigi Goode has won her first People's Choice Award for Competition Contestant of the Year.

"I'm so gagged that we did this, that you did this," Goode said in an acceptance video on Twitter. "Thank you so much to my fans on Instagram [and] on Twitter.... this is absolutely insane, I'm beyond thrilled about this!"

During her tenure on RuPaul's Drag Race, the Illinois native stunned audiences with jaw-dropping fashions and a hilarious Snatch Game performance while impersonating Maria, maniacal version of Sophia the Robot.

Goode's victory comes on the heels of Drag Race's domination of the TV awards circuit in 2020, after RuPaul won his fifth consecutive Emmy for hosting on top of the program becoming the most decorated competition series in Emmys history with 19 overall competitive victories since its 2009 debut.

Following her debut as a fan-favorite contestant on season 12 of the Emmy-winning reality competition series, Goode dropped jaws in October as a model for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty runway show, which she walked with fellow Drag Race stars Shea Couleé and Jaida Essence Hall.

"I love getting out onstage as a pretty fashion girl and striking a pose, but as soon as the song starts, my jaw is on the floor, my eyes are as wide as they can be, I’m shaking and grooving…. like a giant spaghetti noodle in fashion,” Goode previously told EW of her approach to her craft. "I don’t care if I look a fool. A lot of queens have a tendency to be careful with what they do so they don’t mess anything up [but] f— that!”

RuPaul's Drag Race was recently renewed for season 13 and All-Stars 6, which are expected to premiere in the near future.

See the full list of People's Choice Awards winners here.

