See Academy of Country Music Awards winners list (Updating live)

Maren Morris, Justin Bieber, and Thomas Rhett are up for some big trophies at the 55th ACM Awards tonight, so stay tuned as we update the full list of winners.

Academy of Country Music Awards type TV Show

One of country music's biggest nights is taking place Wednesday, and performances from Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Pink, and more will no doubt make the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards a celebration to remember. For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will be broadcast from three different iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe.

Many fans will be tuning in tonight for Swift, who is returning to the ACM stage for the first time in seven years to sing her song "Betty" off her new album Folklore. And of course, some huge awards will be handed out. Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion, and producer Dann Huff led the nominations in categories like Entertainer of the Year and Group of the Year, while Justin Bieber, a first-time ACM nominee, earned multiple nods for “10,000 Hours” (featuring Dan + Shay): Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter).

Image zoom Getty Images (3)

See the full list of winners below, which will be updated throughout the night.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

Tenille Townes

New Male Artist of the Year

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road — Thomas Rhett (Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Record Label: The Valory Music Co.)

GIRL – Maren Morris (busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris, Columbia Nashville)

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi (Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi, Capitol Records Nashville)

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs (Scott Moffatt, River House Artists/Columbia Nashville)

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert (Jay Joyce, Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

Single of the Year

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Scott Hendricks, Warner Bros. (Nashville))

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Shane McAnally and Old Dominion, RCA Records Nashville)

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, MCA Nashville)

“Rumor” — Lee Brice (Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone, Curb Records)

“What If I Never Get Over You” — Lady Antebellum (Dann Huff, BMLG Records)

Song of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers; Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP))

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde 9 (Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde, Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).)

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt, Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI))

WINNER: “One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. Unfair Entertainment/Twelve6 Dogwood (ASCAP) adm. by Downtown DLJ Songs. We’re Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing)

“Some Of It” — Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson, Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI))

Video of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston)

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton (Sophie Muller; Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy)

“One Man Band” — Old Dominion (Mason Allen; Mason Allen)

“Remember You Young” — Thomas Rhett (TK McKamy; Dan Atchison)

“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town (Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz)

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber (Producers: Dan Smyers; Record Label: Warner Music Nashville)

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton (Garth Brooks, Pearl Records, Inc.)

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King (Jay Joyce, Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville)

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus (Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio, Columbia Records)

“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell (Dann Huff, The Valory Music Co.)

Festival of the Year

Boots and Hearts Music Festival — Oro-Medonte, ON

Stagecoach — Indio, CA

Tortuga Music Festival — Fort Lauderdale, FL

Watershed Festival — George, WA

Windy City Smokeout — Chicago, IL

Club of the Year

Billy Bob’s Texas — Fort Worth, TX

Coyote Joe’s — Charlotte, NC

Grizzly Rose — Denver, CO

Joe’s Live — Rosemont, IL

Losers Bar & Grill — Nashville, TN

Theater of the Year

The Beacon Theatre — New York, NY

The Chicago Theatre — Chicago, IL

DeJoria Center — Salt Lake City, UT

Rialto Square Theatre — Joliet, IL

Ruth Eckerd Hall — Clearwater, FL

Outdoor Venue of the Year

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion — Gilford, NH

Greek Theatre — Los Angeles, CA

Innsbrook After Hours — Glen Allen, VA

Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO

Rose Music Center — Huber Heights, OH

The Wharf at Orange Beach — Orange Beach, AL

Arena of the Year

Infinite Energy Center — Duluth, GA

Madison Square Garden — New York, NY

Staples Center — Los Angeles, CA

Van Andel Arena — Grand Rapids, MI

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena — Jacksonville, FL

Don Romeo Talent Buyer of the Year

Clay Campbell — Triangle Talent

Gary Osier — Gary Osier Presents

Gil Cunningham — Neste Live!

Kell Houston — Houston Productions

Nina Rojas — Neste Live!

Todd Boltin — Variety Attractions

Promoter of the Year

Adam Weiser — AEG Presents

Brian O’Connell — Live Nation

Jered Johnson — Pepper Productions

Stacy Vee — Goldenvoice, MTG

Troy Vollhoffer — Country Thunder

Bass Player of the Year

Eli Beaird

Mike Brignardello

Tim Marks

Michael Rhodes

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Drummer of the Year

Fred Eltringham

Miles McPherson

Greg Morrow

Jerry Roe

Nir Zidkyahu

Guitar Player of the Year

Tom Bukovac

Dann Huff

Rob McNelley

Adam Shoenfeld

Ilya Toshinskiy

Piano/Keyboards Player of the Year

David Dorn

Tony Harrell

Charlie Judge

Tim Lauer

Gordon Mote

Mike Rojas

Special Instrument(s) Player of the Year

Stuart Duncan

Jenee Fleenor

Jim Hoke

Danny Rader

Joe Spivey

Charlie Worsham

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

Dan Dugmore

Paul Franklin

Josh Grange

Russ Pahl

Justin Schipper

Audio Engineer of the Year

Chuck Ainlay

Jeff Balding

Tony Castle

Julian King

Steve Marcantonio

Justin Niebank

Producer of the Year

busbee

Buddy Cannon

Dann Huff

Michael Knox

Joey Moi

Related content: