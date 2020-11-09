It was earlier announced that Lee Brice had contracted COVID-19 and would also be canceling his performance on the show.

The upcoming CMA Awards had two performers drop out over the weekend, including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line.

The country artist indicated something may be wrong when he posted an Instagram Sunday asking “Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?”

On Monday morning, Hubbard confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus as some of his fans had suspected. He added that he’s asymptomatic, and has been using the tour bus to quarantine.

Prior to Hubbard’s post, it was announced that fellow country musician Lee Brice had contracted COVID-19 and would also be dropping out of CMA Awards.

Brice, who was set to perform a duet with Carly Pearce during Wednesday's show, has been replaced by Josh Kelley of Lady A. There has not yet been an update on how the show will handle a Florida Georgia Line performance without Hubbard.

The Country Music Association shared a statement with EW in response to Brice and Hubbard's news, saying: “Although this is incredibly disappointing, not only for the show but also for CMA personally as we care deeply for these artists and only want the best for them and their families, it does reassure us that our protocols are working. Our process enabled us to manage each situation immediately and before either artist ever entered our set. Most importantly, it prevented anyone else from being exposed.”

After laying out how they’ve been diligent with testing, and wearing PPE, the Country Music Association added, “We have an incredible show planned and look forward to bringing the Country Music community together. However, our number one priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our artists, our crew and our staff. That will never be compromised.”

The CMA Awards will air live this Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.