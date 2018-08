The 2018 Oscars are just a few days away and in anticipation of the Academy’s 90th awards bash, we’re throwing it back 20 years to its 70th. The 1998 ceremony, hosted by Billy Crystal (pictured), awarded Titanic with enough gold trophies to sink a ship, served up some of the most iconic red carpet looks of the ‘90s (shoutout to Minnie Driver in Halston!), and marked the Oscars debut of a couple of screenwriting besties named Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Check out some of the best photos from evening, ahead.