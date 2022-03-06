Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022: See the full list of winners (updating live)

The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards are back at the beach!

Typically held the day before the Oscars in Santa Monica, Calif., the Spirit Awards honors the achievements in American films made for under $20 million Though they don't always have too much overlap with the Academy Awards, several recent Best Feature at the Spirits winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Oscars, including 2020's Nomadland, 2017's Moonlight, 2016's Spotlight, 2015's Birdman, and 2014's 12 Years a Slave.

Last year, the show also started recognizing outstanding TV storytelling and performances with the addition of five new categories.

The 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards were voted on by members of Film Independent, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the profile of independent cinema and diversity in the industry.

See below for the list of winners from this year's ceremony, which we will be updating throughout the show.

FILM AWARDS

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

-A Chiara (Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias)

-C'mon C'mon (Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub)

-The Lost Daughter (Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler)

-The Novice (Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker)

-Zola (Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh)

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

WINNER: 7 Days (Roshan Sethi, Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn)

-Holler (Nicole Riegel, Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton)

-Queen of Glory (Nana Mensah, Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington)

-Test Pattern (Shatara Michelle Ford, Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su)

-Wild Indian (Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD — Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director, and producer. Executive producers are not awarded.)

-Cryptozoo (Dash Shaw, Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way)

-Jockey (Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Nancy Schafer)

WINNER: Shiva Baby (Emma Seligman, Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro)

-Sweet Thing (Alexandre Rockwell, Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal)

-This Is Not a War Story (Talia Lugacy, Noah Lang, Julian West)

BEST DIRECTOR

-Janicza Bravo, Zola

-Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

-Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

-Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

-Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

-Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

-Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

-Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

-Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

-Todd Stephens, Swan Song

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

-Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian

-Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

-Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern

-Fran Kranz, Mass

WINNER: Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

-Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou

-Lol Crawley, The Humans

-Tim Curtin, A Chiara

-Edu Grau, Passing

-Ari Wegner, Zola

BEST EDITING

-Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

-Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

-Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice

-Joi McMillon, Zola

-Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

BEST FEMALE LEAD

-Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

-Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

-Patti Harrison, Together Together

-Taylour Paige, Zola

-Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

BEST MALE LEAD

-Clifton Collins, Jr., Jockey

-Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

-Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

-Udo Kier, Swan Song

-Simon Rex, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

-Amy Forsyth, The Novice

-Ruth Negga, Passing

-Revika Reustle, Pleasure

-Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

-Colman Domingo, Zola

-Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

-Will Patton, Sweet Thing

-Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD — Given to one film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast

Mass (Fran Kranz, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool)

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

-Ascension (Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell)

-Flee (Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen)

-In the Same Breath (Nanfu Wang, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang)

-Procession (Robert Greene, Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola)

WINNER: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

-Juho Kuosmanen, Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car (Japan)

-Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers (Spain)

-P S Vinothraj, Pebbles (India)

-Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman (France)

-Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

PRODUCERS AWARD — Now in its 25th year, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity, and vision required to produce quality independent films.

-Brad Becker-Parton

-Pin-Chun Liu

-Lizzie Shapiro

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD — Now in its 28th year, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition.

-Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

-Michael Sarnoski, Pig

-Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD — Now in its 27th year, presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition.

-Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

-Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

-Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

TV AWARDS

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

-Black and Missing (Soledad O'Brien, Geeta Gandbhir, Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez)

-The Choe Show (David Choe, Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson)

-The Lady and the Dale (Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller)

-Nuclear Family (Ry Russo-Young, Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer)

-Philly D.A. (Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar, Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin, Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman)

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the creator, executive producer, co-executive producer)

-Blindspotting (Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs, Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann)

-It's a Sin (Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler)

-Reservation Dogs (Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, Garrett Basch)

-The Underground Railroad (Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt)

-We Are Lady Parts (Nida Manzoor, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland)

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

-Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

-Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

-Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

-Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting

-Deborah Ayorinde, Them: Covenant

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

-Lee Jung Jae, Squid Game

-Olly Alexander, It's a Sin

-Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

-Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

-Ashley Thomas, Them: Covenant

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs (Devery Jacobs, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone)