Everything to know about this year's Emmy Awards

The 72nd Primetime Emmys are fast approaching, and while the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered plans for a lot of major events, television's biggest night is not one of them.

Although exact details are still being worked out, the Television Academy has made it clear: The 2020 Emmys are a go, and the best and brightest in this year's crop of new and returning series and streaming shows will be feted.

Here's everything you need to know so far about this year's Emmy Awards.

When is the show?

The 2020 Emmys are set to air on Sunday, Sept. 20 live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The annual awards ceremony was set to be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but it is unclear how or if that might change on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Where can I watch?

The show will air live on ABC. Stay tuned for more info.

Who is hosting?

Late-night mainstay Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host television's biggest night for the third time. In a statement announcing the news, Kimmel joked, "I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it."

Who is nominated?

Stay tuned! The nominations for this year's Emmy Awards are set to be announced on Tuesday, July 28. Check back here at EW.com for all nomination morning coverage, and in the meantime, check out our list of who should be nominated.

This article will be updated as more news is announced.