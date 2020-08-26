What to know about the 2020 ACM Awards: Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert to perform, how to watch, and more

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards are almost here, and to prepare, EW has rounded up all the must-know information about this year's show.

As with every other major event since the coronavirus pandemic started, the ACMs, which celebrate the biggest names and emerging talent in country music, will look a little different this year. However, like the VMAs, the awards ceremony is still set to be broadcast live.

From who is performing to how you can watch, here's everything you need to know so far about this year's ACMs.

When are the ACMs?

Originally scheduled for April, the ceremony was pushed back to September on account of the pandemic. The 55th ACM Awards will now be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16 (live 8:00-11:00 p.m. ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on-demand on CBS All Access.

Who's performing?

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will be broadcasting from three different iconic Nashville venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Artists at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit “I Hope,” Maren Morris performing “To Hell & Back,” Old Dominion performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix.” Previously announced performers Riley Green and Tenille Townes will also perform at the Ryman.

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit “Make Me Want To,” Luke Combs performing “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing the smash hit “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw performing his recently released single “I Called Mama.” Additional acts and presenters, including those set to perform from the Grand Ole Opry House, will be announced soon.

Who's hosting?

Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award-winner Keith Urban will be hosting this year's show.

Who's nominated?

Morris is this year's most-nominated female artist with four nods, including her fourth Female Artist of the Year nomination and one for Album of the Year. As the most nominated male artist this year, Rhett also garnered nominations in four categories, including his first Entertainer of the Year nomination. And the most nominated group at this year's awards, Old Dominion, is up for five, including their fifth nod for Group of the Year.

And for the first time at the ACMs, Justin Bieber earned multiple nods for “10,000 Hours” (featuring Dan + Shay): Music Event of the Year, Video of the Year, and Song of the Year (as artist and songwriter). The full list of nominees can be found here.

This article will be updated as more details are announced.

