Everything Everywhere All at Once and RRR among Gold House & CAPE 2023 Gold List honorees
For the third year in a row, Gold House and CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) are spotlighting and honoring outstanding work by Asian filmmakers and talent in the past year with the Gold List. This year, indie darling Everything Everywhere All at Once has won big.
The mind-bending film leads with wins for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director (the Daniels), Best Performance in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), and Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), with several honorable mentions to boot.
Additionally, international hits RRR and Decision to Leave garnered five honors each across the major categories, with RRR winning Best Original Song for "Naatu Naatu."
"It has been an incredible year for AAPI stories pushing the boundaries of expectations for what an Asian American story can be," writer-director Daniel Kwan, one half of the Daniels, said in a statement. "Through films like Turning Red, After Yang, Umma, and many more, we are getting a taste of what it looks like for our stories to be refracted through the many prisms of genre and experimentation, a privilege once only reserved for storytellers not stuck in the margins. I, along with the rest of the Everything Everywhere All At Once family, are so honored to be a part of this moment for our community, and can't wait to see what happens next."
Since its inception two years ago, 15 Gold List honorees have gone on to receive Academy Award wins or nominations. According to a press release on Tuesday, the list "is pushing for recognition by the gatekeepers of Hollywood's biggest awards." It points out that Academy Award wins for Yeoh or Quan would make history — no person of East, South, or Southeast Asian descent has ever won Best Actress, and the last (and only) actor of Asian descent to win Best Supporting Actor was Haing S. Ngor in 1984.
"Chloé Zhao, Youn Yuh-jung, and Riz Ahmed's history-making wins, to name a few, underscore why vehicles like the Gold List that celebrate the most impactful creative achievements from and among the Asian community are essential signals that generate new creative development, production, and distribution opportunities for traditionally unrecognized communities," says Jeremy Tran, Executive Director and COO of Gold House, in a statement.
For the first time, the Gold List adopted gender-neutral acting categories to be inclusive of nonbinary artists. Prominent leaders from the Gold Open Advisory Council, Gold House Members, CAPE Board Members and Advisors, and entertainment industry members consist of the Gold List voting body.
See the full list of Gold List selections below:
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Honorable Mentions: Decision to Leave and RRR
Best Director
Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Honorable Mentions: Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave) and S.S. Rajamouli (RRR)
Best Performance in a Leading Role
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Honorable Mentions: N.T. Rama Rao Jr. (RRR), Park Hae-il (Decision to Leave), Ram Charan (RRR), Song Kang-ho (Broker), Tang Wei (Decision to Leave)
Best Performance in a Supporting Role
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Honorable Mentions: Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Gemma Chan (Don't Worry Darling), Hong Chau (The Whale), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Steven Yeun (Nope)
Best Original Screenplay
Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Honorable Mentions: Domee Shi and Julia Cho (Turning Red) and Park Chan-wook and Jeong Seo-kyeong (Decision to Leave)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
Honorable Mention: Kogonada (After Yang)
Best Animated Feature
Turning Red
Honorable Mention: Inu-Oh and Run, Tiger, Run!
Best Documentary Feature
Bad Axe
Honorable Mentions: All That Breathes and Hidden Letters
Best Original Song
"Naatu Naatu" by M.M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Honorable Mentions: "New Body Rhumba" by Nancy Whang, Pat Mahoney, and James Murphy (White Noise) and "This Is A Life" by Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Best Live Action Short
Moshari
Honorable Mentions: Lori and The Gift
Best Animated Short
Love, Dad
Honorable Mentions: 7 Lbs 8 Oz and Bird in the Peninsula
Best Documentary Short
38 at the Garden
Honorable Mentions: As Far as They Can Run and The Elephant Whisperers
Breakout Performance
Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
Breakout Independent Film
Joyland
