Zendaya makes Emmys history (again) as youngest producer nominee

All hail Zendaya, whose 2022 Emmys nominations will be etched in the history books of Hollywood.

After an historic win in 2020 as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award, Zendaya has nabbed more record-breaking nominations for her work on HBO's Euphoria. Her turn as recovering teenage drug addict Rue Bennett in the teen drama earned her a second Outstanding Lead Actress nomination, making her the youngest two-time Emmy nominee in the category at 25.

The series scored 16 nominations total, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, thus cementing Zendaya, an executive producer on Euphoria, as the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys. Other euphoric nominations for the buzzy series include Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Sydney Sweeney, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Martha Kelly, and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Colman Domingo.

Zendaya Zendaya | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, and Barbie Ferreira. Zendaya previously spoke to EW about the show's heavy subject matter — and defended its portrayal of addiction after D.A.R.E. accused the series of glorifying alcohol and drug abuse.

"Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing," Zendaya said. "If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain. And maybe feel like they're not the only one going through or dealing with what they're dealing with."

The Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

