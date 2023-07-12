Here's why Zendaya and Euphoria won't get any 2023 Emmy nominations

None of the stars or creatives behind HBO's buzzy drama could be nominated this year.

When 2023 Emmy nominations are announced Wednesday morning, don't expect to hear Zendaya or Euphoria mentioned. But that doesn't mean they're snubs.

While the young star of HBO's dark drama has gotten lots of love during the awards show in the past for her emotional portrayal of teen addict Rue, there's actually a simple reason why she — and the rest of the cast and creatives behind Euphoria — won't get any awards at the 75th annual awards show.

The eligibility period for this year's Emmy Awards is June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023. With no new season of Euphoria airing during that window, the show simply was not in consideration; season 2 — which aired January-February 2022 — was eligible at last year's Emmys, where Zendaya won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

In fact, she has won the top prize for both seasons of Euphoria, first taking home the hardware in 2020 and making history as the youngest recipient of the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award. Since then, she made history again as the youngest woman ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, thanks to Euphoria's nomination for Outstanding Drama Series in 2022.

The 2023 Emmys are scheduled to air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Sept. 18 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

