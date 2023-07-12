Here's why Jamie Lee Curtis and other The Bear season 2 guest stars aren't getting Emmy nominations — yet
The Bear cooked up so many incredible guest-star appearances in season 2, from Jamie Lee Curtis' manic matriarch to Bob Odenkirk's honorary uncle. So why won't any of them be celebrated with an Emmy nomination this year?
On Wednesday, the TV Academy will announce all the 2023 Emmy Award nominations, and while The Bear is expected to get some love in the Outstanding Comedy Series category and for stars including Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, there's a simple explanation as to why all the season 2 guest stars won't hear their names called.
The eligibility period for the 75th awards show is June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023. That means that only the first season of The Bear — which premiered June 23, 2022 — is on the table for this year's Emmys, the first time the show is eligible to be nominated.
So while Curtis, Odenkirk, John Mulaney, Sarah Paulson, Gillian Jacobs, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Robert Townsend, and Sarah Ramos won't be nominated this year for The Bear, they'll definitely be on the menu for possible 2024 Emmy nominations — along with the rest of the cast and creators for season 2.
The 2023 Emmys are scheduled to air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Sept. 18 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.
