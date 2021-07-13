From Bridgerton to WandaVision, and beyond.

Where to stream this year's biggest Emmy contenders

This year's Emmy nominations are out, so unless you had a very productive quarantine, you've got some streaming to do! Here's where you can find the series and TV movies that scored more than 10 nods — some of which came as surprises — across all categories Tuesday morning. You have just over two months to binge all the biggest contenders before the Television Academy anoints its winners in September.

Your deadline to tear through them all is Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, when the 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on CBS and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Happy watching!

The Queen's Gambit, Lovecraft Country, Hamilton Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Queen's Gambit'; Jurnee Smollett in 'Lovecraft Country'; Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo in 'Hamilton' | Credit: CHARLIE GRAY/NETFLIX; HBO; Disney+

The Crown — 24 nominations, including Best Drama Series and at least one nod in every single category for Acting in a Drama Series

STREAM IT ON: Netflix

The Mandalorian — 24 nominations, including Best Drama Series

STREAM IT ON: Disney+

WandaVision — 23 nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology series and for stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

STREAM IT ON: Disney+

The Handmaid's Tale — 21 nominations, including Best Drama Series, for star Elisabeth Moss, and for nine of its supporting and guest stars

STREAM IT ON: Hulu

Saturday Night Live — 21 nominations, including Best Variety Sketch Series and for 11 of its supporting and guest stars

STREAM IT ON: Peacock, NBC

Ted Lasso — 20 nominations, including Best Comedy Series, for star Jason Sudeikis, and for six of its supporting and guest stars

STREAM IT ON: Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country — 18 nominations, including Best Drama Series and for stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors

STREAM IT ON: HBO Max

The Queen's Gambit — 18 nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology Series and for star Anya Taylor-Joy

STREAM IT ON: Netflix

Mare of Easttown — 16 nominations, including Best Limited or Anthology Series and for star Kate Winslet

STREAM IT ON: HBO Max

Hacks — 15 nominations, including Best Comedy Series and for star Jean Smart

STREAM IT ON: HBO Max

Bridgerton — 12 nominations, including Best Drama Series and for star Regé-Jean Page

STREAM IT ON: Netflix

Hamilton — 12 nominations, including for stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr.

STREAM IT ON: Disney+