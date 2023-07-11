Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will announce this year's contenders via livestream on Wednesday.

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards may be just over two months away, but the ceremony is already dropping its invites list.

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma will unveil the ceremony's coveted nominations list during a livestreamed event on Wednesday, July 12. Fans eager to find out if their favorite shows received any honors will have to tune into the program when it airs at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on the Emmys official website.

Emmy Awards The 2023 Emmy Award nominations will be held on Wednesday. | Credit: David McNew/Getty Images

"It's been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming," Scherma said in a statement. "We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season."

The Emmys honors the many writers, directors, casts, and creatives that shaped the world of television from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023. Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus, Succession, Ted Lasso, and Squid Game are just a few of the series that took home major awards at the event last year.

But who will win big in 2023? Everyone will have to wait and see when the 75th Emmy Awards airs on Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FOX.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best films, TV, and music.