The Bravo reality show received two Emmy nominations this year, and you can't tell us that's not a coincidence.

As much as we all love and support Ariana Madix, the Scandoval incident really is the gift that keeps on giving for Vanderpump Rules.

As announced by the Television Academy on Wednesday morning, the hit Bravo reality series received two nominations — one for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and the other for Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

Vanderpump Rules reunion 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion | Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

It's not like Emmy voters would come out and say, "If it weren't for Scandoval, this wouldn't have happened," but come on! In the past, they only had an MTV Movie and TV Award and Critics' Choice Real TV Award to their name.

As soon as the cheating scandal between Sandoval and Raquel Leviss exploded into the public sphere, the show's ratings quickly skyrocketed to surpass 11 million viewers. The first of the three-part reunion special, which aired on May 25, became the most-watched episode of a Bravo series in more than nine years and hands-down the most-watched episode of Vanderpump Rules ever.

This is the classic case of when life gives you lemons, make your ex eat it.

