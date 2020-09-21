Uzo Aduba reacts to Emmy win for Mrs. America: 'Mom, I won!'
"Wow! Mom, I won!" yelled actress Uzo Aduba, in shock over winning her third career Emmy on Sunday night.
The former Orange is the New Black star overcame stiff competition against Toni Collette in Unbelievable, Jean Smart in Watchmen, Holland Taylor in Hollywood, and her costars Margo Martindale and Tracey Ullman on Mrs. America, to win for playing Shirley Chisholm on the FX on Hulu series.
Dressed in a black T-shirt with Breonna Taylor's name written on it in gold, Aduba thanked her fellow nominees and the team behind Mrs. America before thanking Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and first Black candidate for a major party's nomination for president of the United States, "for her championship work for all people who have been forgotten and marginalized, who she represented."
As the show began transitioning away from her win, Aduba tried one more time to get her mother's attention, yelling "Mommy!" to the joy of both host Jimmy Kimmel, and the audience at home.
