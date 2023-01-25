Watch Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman receive a new Emmy after her first melted in a fire

Tracey E. Bregman is feeling grateful after becoming the recipient of one brand new Emmy.

The Young and the Restless star originally won an Emmy for her performance on the show in 1985, but lost the trophy when her home burned down in the Woolsey fire that affected California's Los Angeles and Ventura counties in 2018. Now, Bregman's TV family, with a little help from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, have all rallied to procure her a highly-deserved replacement.

The actress was surprised with the award by her daytime costar (and onscreen husband) Christian LeBlanc while visiting CBS' The Talk on Tuesday.

"I would like to present this, an Emmy for Outstanding Ingenue in a Daytime Drama Series, but this time it's from the people who love and respect you and cherish you: your CBS, your Young and the Restless family," LeBlanc said as he held onto the large present. "And I'm so honored to be able to give it to you."

Upon opening the box, Bregman became visibly emotional and covered her face with her hand. "I can't thank you enough," she said. "I'm so overwhelmed to have this." She then proudly held the trophy high in the air.

After the event, Bregman called the moment "one of the most extraordinary and heartfelt experiences of my career" thus far, per Deadline. She added, "I tried not to go into the ugly cry in the air. Thanks to my Young and Restless family, NATAS, The Talk and everyone who made this moment happen. My heart is so full."

Over the last 40 years, Bregman has starred on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful as both Lauren and her doppelganger Sarah Smythe. The former, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, continues its highly successful run to this day and took home three awards at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards last year.

"We were devastated to learn of the destruction of Tracey's home, and with it, her well-earned Emmy Award," added Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS, according to Deadline. "As our judges acknowledged, the Emmy statuette is a symbol of her hard work and outstanding dedication to her craft. We are happy it's back home where it belongs."

Watch Bregman react to receiving her new award above.

