"His performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances," Menzies added.

The Crown Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Crown star Tobias Menzies dedicated his Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series to the late Michael K. Williams, a fellow nominee, a day after the ceremony.

Menzies won for his role as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Netflix's royal drama, but he wasn't present Sunday night to pick up his trophy or give a speech. On Monday, he celebrated his Emmy win — the first of his career — on social media.

"Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @tvacademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," Menzies tweeted.

Tobias Menzies, Michael K. Williams Tobias Menzies and Michael K. Williams | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He quickly shifted his focus to Williams, who was considered a frontrunner in the category for his performance in Lovecraft Country, and who was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment earlier this month at age 54. "[W]ant to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances," Menzies wrote. "He will be deeply missed. RIP."

Williams played the menacing yet charismatic stickup man Omar Little across all five seasons of HBO's beloved drama The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008. His other screen credits included Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, When They See Us, Bessie, Inherent Vice, Gone Baby Gone, The Purge: Anarchy, and 12 Years a Slave.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: