'These gays' of The White Lotus didn't get any Emmy nominations, but almost everyone else did

White Lotus Seaon 3 Emmy noms: Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, and Simona Tabasco | Credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO (3)

On Wednesday, nominations were announced for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, and The White Lotus racked up 23 nods for its Italian outing (second only to fellow HBO dramas Succession and The Last of Us). The after-episode series The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode also earned a nom in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series category. The series absolutely dominated the Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series categories, with most of the cast getting honored (and, as a result, competing against each other).

In fact, the only White Lotus season 2 stars who didn't get nominated are Tom Hollander (the aforementioned person responsible for Tanya's death along with his crew of hard partying-turned-murderous accomplices), Leo Woodall (who played his "nephew"/hired hookup), and Jon Gries (who played Tanya's husband who hired "these gays" to kill her), along with Adam DiMarco (who played Albie), Beatrice Grannò (who played Mia), and Haley Lu Richardson (who played Portia).

The rest of The White Lotus' nominations are:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (one hour or more)

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series (two nominations)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (non-prosthetic)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (original dramatic score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights leading up to all the major award shows.

