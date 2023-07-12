'These gays' of The White Lotus didn't get any Emmy nominations, but almost everyone else did
Jennifer Coolidge's character Tanya McQuoid didn't survive The White Lotus season 2, but it was all worth it since the actor just nabbed her second Emmy nomination — along with pretty much everyone else in the cast, except for "these gays" who killed her.
On Wednesday, nominations were announced for the 75th Annual Emmy Awards, and The White Lotus racked up 23 nods for its Italian outing (second only to fellow HBO dramas Succession and The Last of Us). The after-episode series The White Lotus: Unpacking The Episode also earned a nom in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series category. The series absolutely dominated the Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress in a Drama Series categories, with most of the cast getting honored (and, as a result, competing against each other).
For Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, and Will Sharpe all received nominations (against four Succession stars — Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård — for an HBO sweep of the category). And for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, and Simona Tabasco all received nominations (against Elizabeth Debicki for The Crown, Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul, and J. Smith-Cameron for Succession).
In fact, the only White Lotus season 2 stars who didn't get nominated are Tom Hollander (the aforementioned person responsible for Tanya's death along with his crew of hard partying-turned-murderous accomplices), Leo Woodall (who played his "nephew"/hired hookup), and Jon Gries (who played Tanya's husband who hired "these gays" to kill her), along with Adam DiMarco (who played Albie), Beatrice Grannò (who played Mia), and Haley Lu Richardson (who played Portia).
The rest of The White Lotus' nominations are:
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (one hour or more)
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series (two nominations)
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (non-prosthetic)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (original dramatic score)
Outstanding Music Supervision
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (one hour)
The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air on Monday, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.
