The TV Academy announced the 2021 winners of the juried awards for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.

The Masked Singer and Beyoncé's Black Is King are already 2021 Emmy winners

While the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards aren't until Sunday, Sept. 19, the trophies have already begun rolling out for some of the past year's biggest shows.

The juried winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design, and the list of awardees include blockbuster TV projects like Beyoncé's Black Is King and The Masked Singer, as well as cult favorites like Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal and For All Mankind.

THE MASKED SINGER, Black is King 'The Masked Singer' and "Black Is King' are already 2021 Emmy winners. | Credit: Michael Becker/FOX; Courtesy Parkwood Entertainment / Disney +

Given that these are juried categories, the winners were determined by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups rather than the entire Academy. There were also possibilities here for one winner, multiple winners, or no winners at all in these categories. There were no nominees, just a one-step evaluation and voting procedure where there was an open discussion about each entrant's work, and a review of the merits of awarding an Emmy.

These juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards happening in person on Sept. 11 and 12, and then being broadcast as an edited presentation on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

See the full list of juried award winners below.

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal * "Plague of Madness" * Adult Swim * Cartoon Network Studios

David Krentz, Storyboard Artist

Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley, Production Designer

Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Patricio Betteo, Background Artist

Love, Death + Robots * "All Through the House" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator

Love, Death + Robots * "Automated Customer Service" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix

Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer

The Simpsons * "Wad Goals" * FOX * A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist

Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Black Is King * Disney+ * Walt Disney Studios

Zerina Akers, Costume Designer

Timothy White, Costume Supervisor

The Masked Singer * "Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2" * FOX * FOX Alternative Entertainment

Marina Toybina, Costume Designer

Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor

Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer

Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular * IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia

Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer

Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor

Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

For All Mankind: Time Capsule * Apple TV+ * Apple / Tall Ship Productions

Apple

Tall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design

Calls * Apple TV+ * Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+

Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director

Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator

Scott Ulrich, Animator

Daisuke Goto, Animator

Chi Hong, Animator

James Connelly, Editor