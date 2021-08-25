The Masked Singer and Beyoncé's Black Is King are already 2021 Emmy winners
The TV Academy announced the 2021 winners of the juried awards for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design.
While the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards aren't until Sunday, Sept. 19, the trophies have already begun rolling out for some of the past year's biggest shows.
The juried winners for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday for categories in Animation, Costume, Interactive Programming, and Motion Design, and the list of awardees include blockbuster TV projects like Beyoncé's Black Is King and The Masked Singer, as well as cult favorites like Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal and For All Mankind.
Given that these are juried categories, the winners were determined by a panel of professionals in the appropriate peer groups rather than the entire Academy. There were also possibilities here for one winner, multiple winners, or no winners at all in these categories. There were no nominees, just a one-step evaluation and voting procedure where there was an open discussion about each entrant's work, and a review of the merits of awarding an Emmy.
These juried awards will be presented at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards happening in person on Sept. 11 and 12, and then being broadcast as an edited presentation on FXX on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
See the full list of juried award winners below.
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal * "Plague of Madness" * Adult Swim * Cartoon Network Studios
David Krentz, Storyboard Artist
Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Robert Valley, Production Designer
Love, Death + Robots * "Ice" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Patricio Betteo, Background Artist
Love, Death + Robots * "All Through the House" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Dan Gill, Stop Motion Animator
Love, Death + Robots * "Automated Customer Service" * Netflix * Blur Studio for Netflix
Laurent Nicolas, Character Designer
The Simpsons * "Wad Goals" * FOX * A Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television Animation
Nik Ranieri, Lead Character Layout Artist
Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Black Is King * Disney+ * Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer * "Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2" * FOX * FOX Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O'Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular * IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
For All Mankind: Time Capsule * Apple TV+ * Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions
Outstanding Motion Design
Calls * Apple TV+ * Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with CANAL+
Alexie Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor
