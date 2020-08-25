Marin Hinkle discusses her Emmy-nominated episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel type TV Show network Amazon Prime genre Comedy

As fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel know, Midge and her mother don't always see eye to eye, particularly when it comes to Midge's love life. From the moment Midge decided to leave her cheating husband, she and Rose have clashed over their ideas of what's best for Midge and her family. But in the most recent season of the Amazon drama, the mother-daughter duo got to have a special moment where Rose had the opportunity to finally tell her daughter that she understands her.

In a chat with host Lola Ogunnaike on People TV's Couch Surfing, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee Marin Hinkle looked back on the scene and shared why it was so special for the characters (and the actors). As Hinkle puts it, the moment was so rare because Rose is "not sentimental." That's also why Rose was right back to her old ways just moments later.

Additionally, Hinkle shared what it felt like to earn her second Emmy nomination for her work on the series and where she was when she found out the good news. Watch the Couch Surfing discussion above.

