The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau reacts to those surprise Emmy nominations

The Mandalorian type TV Show network Disney+ Where to watch Close Streaming Options

It’s only fitting that the biggest surprise in the 2020 Emmy nominations is that a show about a man who wears a mask made it into the Best Drama Series category.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau reacted to the news Tuesday that his Disney+ Star Wars series made it into the top category among "serious" heavy hitters like HBO's Succession and Netflix's Ozark.

TKT QUOTE

But that wasn't all. The freshman drama series racked up a total of 13 nominations: Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon), Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Taika Waititi as IG-11) along with Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Music Composition, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing, Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Stunt Coordination.

"Having so many categories recognized for our team this morning was a lovely reminder of the outstanding camaraderie and vision we experienced making this show," added Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor. "All of us are Star Wars fans at heart, and it’s been a dream to be able to put our energies behind that love and be heard! This is the way!"

The Mandalorian was arguably the biggest new hit series of last season when it debuted in November 2019. Season 2 is coming to Disney+ in October, having wrapped principal production right before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related content: