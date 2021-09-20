The Crown wins Best Drama hours before going back to shoot next season

The royals are going home with more gold.

The win came as no surprise seeing as how the Netflix series tied The Mandalorian for the most nominations this year with 24 and swept the top seven categories for writing, directing, and acting, the first drama to do so. (Gillian Anderson, Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, and Josh O'Connor all took home acting Emmys.)

And yet, despite its many wins, this particular win does mark new territory for the series: With four total nominations for Outstanding Drama Series throughout its run, this is the first time the series has won.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan accepted the award, thanking Netflix, his cast and crew, and even noting that, due to the time difference in London, "we start shooting in a couple of hours." Safe to say tomorrow is going to be a rough day for the Emmy winners.