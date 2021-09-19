Here's what the supes would wear to the Emmys red carpet or Met Gala.

The Boys costume designer creates over-the-top Emmys red carpet looks for the Seven

What would happen if members of the Seven hit up the Emmys red carpet? We need not wonder, thanks to The Boys costume designer Laura Jean "LJ" Shannon.

Shannon, who designs all of the supe suits on the hit Amazon series, teamed up with the show's concept artist Gina DeDomenico to create Emmys-ready looks that Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) would don for television's big night.

If one were to pull a Joan Rivers, Starlight, rocking a glistening flapper dress; Queen Maeve, decked out in Met Gala-worthy high fashion; and The Deep, channeling jellyfish couture, are definitely in the best dressed category.

Starlight Emmy Supe Couture for Erin Moriarty's Starlight on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

Queen Maeve Emmy Supe Couture for Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

The Deep Emmy Chace Crawford's The Deep gets Emmys-worthy Supe Couture | Credit: Amazon

Homelander, however, well... if we didn't fear that he'd laser beam any fashion commentator who dare speak ill of his American flag cape draped over his supe suit, that he never seems to take off ever, we'd say something along the lines of "uninspired," "predictable," "boring." But, of course, we would never say that.

And Black Noir being Black Noir is just wearing a pendant on his supe uniform.

Homelander Emmy Supe Couture for Antony Starr's Homelander on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

Black Noir Emmy Supe Couture for Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

A Train Emmy Supe Couture for Jessie T. Usher's A Train on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

In the real world outside of the show, Amazon launched a massive Emmys campaign for The Boys, which was nominated for five Emmys, including Best Drama. That campaign included pop-ups all around Los Angeles, a whale sand sculpture, and an ice cream truck with a driving route in the outline of a middle finger.

"[The Emmys] voted for exploding whales and 10-foot penises and exploding heads. Don't get me wrong. I'm grateful. But what are the Emmy voters thinking?" showrunner Eric Kripke told EW on the morning nominations were announced.

We'll see come Emmys ceremony later tonight if voters stuck with yah Boys to bring home gold.