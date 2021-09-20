Ted Lasso (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

It's amazing what you can accomplish with the power of positive thinking.

Ted Lasso won the Outstanding Comedy Emmy on Sunday night at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards, capping a shiny night in which the feel-good Apple TV+ soccer comedy took home four key trophies.

Starring Jason Sudeikis as the relentlessly upbeat football coach who moves to London to coach a Premiere League soccer team, Ted Lasso emerged as a critical (and audience) favorite during the pandemic last summer, and Sudeikis proceeded to win a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and Critics' Choice Award for his role. The show entered the night leading all comedies with 20 nominations, and was favored in many categories. When all the votes were tallied, Lasso notched wins for Sudeikis (Lead Actor), Hannah Waddingham (Supporting Actress), and Brett Goldstein (Supporting Actor).

Ted Lasso best comedy series emmy awards. 'Ted Lasso' wins Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmys | Credit: CBS

The show also took home three trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

With last year's victor (and outgoing Emmy record-breaker) Schitt's Creek out of contention, this year's race was bound to look a bit different, but the eight-show field truly felt new with six first-timers: Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, Pen15, Ted Lasso, and The Flight Attendant. (Black-ish and The Kominsky Method were the only previous nominees.)

Another strong critical favorite, Hacks, also stood up to the competition, taking home a Lead Actress trophy for Jean Smart, and edging Lasso in the writing and directing category.

