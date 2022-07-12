Sydney Sweeney can't fight the tears when mom congratulates her on double Emmy nominations

Sydney Sweeney's tears are now award-worthy.

When the 2022 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, Sweeney racked up two nods: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for her role as the increasingly manic Cassie on Euphoria, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, for her work as spoiled vacation teen Olivia on The White Lotus. And soon after the nominations were announced, the 24-year-old performer celebrated by sharing a tear-filled phone call with her mom. Stars, they're really just like us.

"What a morning! thank you so much to the @televisionacad for my emmy nominations!" Sweeney captioned the video on Instagram. "It's an honor to know that both Olivia and Cassie have connected with so many. I'm so proud of both these shows and grateful to everybody that's been apart of them. But most importantly mom, I love you, we did it through the ups and downs!"

Even through all the tears, it's clear that Sweeney has never, ever been happier.

Watch the adorable video above.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, and be available to stream live and on demand on Peacock.

