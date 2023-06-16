In this envelope are the trophy results: Susan Lucci, Maury Povich... you are the Lifetime Achievement Honorees at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.

Lucci, soap opera royalty, and Povich, talk show icon, will be presented with their honors during the Emmys telecast, which has not yet been scheduled.

"I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy," Lucci said in a statement. "Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television."

Susan Lucci and Maury Povich Susan Lucci and Maury Povich | Credit: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Lucci made her debut playing original baddie Erica Kane on All My Children in 1970, going on to portray the villainess for the show's entire network run, ending in 2011. However, Lucci's relationship with the Emmys is long and complicated, having, infamously, been nominated a total of 18 times before finally winning in 1999.

"I'm just blown away by this honor from the Academy," Povich said. "I have always had great respect for its work as I served on the National Board and was President of the New York Chapter. I guess if you hang around long enough, some good things happen. It's been a 60+ year ride for me in this business, so I feel extremely blessed with this acknowledgment."

Povich hosted his titular daytime talk show for 31 seasons before announcing his retirement in 2022, making Maury the longest-running daytime talk show with a single host in American television history.

