White won for Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and again for Outstanding Limited Series.

Survivor alum Mike White begs 'don't vote me off the island' as he wins 3 Emmys for White Lotus

During Monday's awards ceremony, the White Lotus creator won Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and then immediately after won Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Later in the night, he returned to the stage for his third win for Outstanding Limited Series.

His first acceptance speech got emotional as he thanked his parents and broke down in tears when he mentioned that his dad, who he competed with on The Amazing Race, "is struggling right now." But when White ran back on stage to accept his second award, he was in high spirits as he took it back to his time on Survivor when he finished in second place on season 37's David vs. Goliath.

"On Survivor, the way to stay in the game is you lower your threat level," White said. "And it's like, now I feel like I've raised my threat level. And I just want to stay in the game. Awards are great, I love writing, I love doing what I do — don't come for me. Don't vote me off the island, please!"

These marked White's first Emmy wins. For Outstanding Directing, he beat out Danny Strong for Dopesick, John Wells for Maid, Hiro Murai for Station Eleven, and Michael Showalter and Francesca Gregorini for The Dropout. For Outstanding Writing, The White Lotus triumphed over Dopesick, Impeachment: American Crime Story, Maid, Station Eleven, and The Dropout. For Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, he made it a threepeat by beating out Dopesick, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and The Dropout.

After his first win of the night, White was already prepared to celebrate big. "I love everybody here tonight. I want to party with you guys later," he said. "Let's party!"

