Superhero shows: A look back at how they've fared at the Emmys

Watchmen (2020)

Going into the Emmys, Watchmen was up for 26 awards — the most of any show in the 2019-2020 television season. It faced competition in the Limited Series category from the star-powered Mrs. America (FX on Hulu), featuring Cate Blanchett and Uzo Aduba, bestseller-to-screen series Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu), the buzz-garnering Unorthodox (Netflix), and the emotionally-charged Unbelievable (Netflix), but 2020 was Watchmen's year, with creator Damon Lindelof accepting the award on behalf of the show's team in what appeared to be his living room. While wearing a T-shirt reading, "Remember Tulsa '21" (2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre), Lindelof thanked the writers of the show for sharing their stories for the series and during his speech he imparted the lessons he learned from them. "History is mystery broken into a million puzzle pieces and many are missing," Lindelof said. "We know where those pieces are but we don't seek them out because we know finding them will hurt. Sometimes we cause that hurt. Maybe we even benefited from it. But we have to name it before we can repair it. Be careful, be clumsy, run hot, stay cool, be the bull in the China shop. Pick up what you broke and glue it back together. Don't stop until it's great. Affirm. It's never great enough. Dissent. Be consistent. Embrace paradox. Never contradict yourself. And finally, stop worrying about getting canceled and ask yourself what you're doing to get renewed."