Succession wins Outstanding Drama Series at 2020 Emmy Awards
Succession continued HBO's Outstanding Drama Series Emmy reign Sunday night, winning the coveted top category for the premium cable network.
The victory marks the third year in a row HBO has taken the Television Academy's big prize, with Game of Thrones (which is no longer eligible after ending in 2019) dominating the category the prior two years.
Succession won for its acclaimed second season, which continued following a media mogul family amid their internal power struggles.
The series was heavily favored by oddsmakers to win. Still, Succession beat out seven other dramas for the award: Netflix's Ozark (which was considered Succession's strongest competition), Netflix's The Crown, AMC's Better Call Saul, and — long shots — Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Netflix's Stranger Things, and BBC America's Killing Eve.
"I'd like to do a couple of un-thank-yous," said series creator Jesse Armstrong. "Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to Donald Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank-you to all the nationalist and quasi-nationalist governments — you're exactly the opposite of what we need right now. And un-thank-you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power."
Succession was also nominated twice for Lead Actor (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong – with Strong winning), Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook), and three times for Supporting Actor (Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin, and Nicholas Braun).
The award was presented during a history-making virtual 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on ABC hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
