Succession wins Outstanding Drama Series at 2020 Emmy Awards

The victory marks the third year in a row HBO has taken the Television Academy's big prize, with Game of Thrones (which is no longer eligible after ending in 2019) dominating the category the prior two years.

"I'd like to do a couple of un-thank-yous," said series creator Jesse Armstrong. "Un-thank you to the virus for keeping us all apart this year. Un-thank you to Donald Trump for his crummy and uncoordinated response. Un-thank you to Boris Johnson and his government for doing the same in my country. Un-thank-you to all the nationalist and quasi-nationalist governments — you're exactly the opposite of what we need right now. And un-thank-you to the media moguls who do so much to keep them in power."