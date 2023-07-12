Stars react to their 2023 Emmy nominations: 'I'm moved as f---'

The nominations for the 2023 Emmys are in, and so are the reactions from excited stars.

Below, check out how nominees from these series and more reacted to being recognized.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series)

"I'm thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day. I'd have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I'm thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together."

Episode 1. Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in "Ted Lasso," premiering March 15, 2023 on Apple TV+. Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis on 'Ted Lasso' season 3 | Credit: Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

"Ahhhhhhhh f--- yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it's in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I'm nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I'm moved as f---."

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

"I am so honored to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy. Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member."

Beef Ali Wong in 'Beef' | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Ali Wong, Beef (Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie)

"This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen. I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show."

Elton John, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Outstanding Variety Special (Live))

"It's an honor for my special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come."

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary (Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series)

"As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy… I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor!"

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

"Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life. It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of The Crown and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement — I am so grateful."

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series)

"I'm just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company. As always I'm so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all."

PHOTO January 25, 2023 Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO Nick Offerman HBO The Last of Us Season 1 - Episode 3 Nick Offerman | Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

"I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries."

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

"This is truly the most amazing surprise! I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my cast mates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy."

The Last of Us episode 7 Storm Reid as Riley in 'The Last of Us' episode 7 | Credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO

Storm Reid, The Last of Us (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

"I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors. The experience of taping my episode of The Last of Us was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today."

"Weird Al" Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie)

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I'd be able to say, 'Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!' But here we are. I'm enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!"

Young Mazino, Beef (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

"What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny.. thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!"

Black Bird Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in 'Black Bird' | Credit: Apple TV+

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

"I'm super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, three visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is Apple TV+ and Dennis Lehane's mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you're a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen. Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M, and most of all — my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty season 2? The Bear season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta."

Ariel Marx, A Small Light (Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special)

"I am extremely moved and humbled by this nomination, and send so much gratitude to the music branch and the TV Academy for this absolute honor. Writing the score for A Small Light was deeply personal, and I couldn't be more grateful to Tony Phalen, Joan Rater, Susanna Fogel, and the entire Nat Geo / Disney team for bringing me on to this incredible limited series."

