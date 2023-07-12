Star Wars shows conquered the 2023 Emmy nominations

The Force was strong during this year's Emmy nominations.

Star Wars shows like Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Mandalorian all scored multiple Emmy nominations in 2023 — including some big nods in major categories. Andor earned a coveted slot in the Outstanding Drama Series category, while Obi-Wan Kenobi scored a nod for Outstanding Limited Series.

In all, Star Wars shows earned 22 nominations: nine for The Mandalorian, eight for Andor, and five for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Highlights include two music nominations for Andor composer Nicholas Britell, multiple stunt noms for The Mandalorian, and dozens of below-the-line nods for costumes, sound, and visual effects. Andor also scored a writing nomination for the episode "One Way Out."

'Andor'; 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'; 'The Mandalorian' 'Andor'; 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'; 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Des Willie/Lucasfilm; Lucasfilm (2)

Since The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in 2019, Star Wars has become a small but consistent force at the Emmys, with The Mandalorian earning nods for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2021. Still, Star Wars didn't score a single acting nomination this year, despite Emmy buzz for Andor stars Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard. In past years, Giancarlo Esposito, Timothy Olyphant, and Carl Weathers all earned acting nominations for The Mandalorian.

Still, residents of a galaxy far, far away weren't totally snubbed: The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal scored three nominations in all, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor for Saturday Night Live, and Outstanding Narrator for his CNN doc Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World.

The Emmys will air live Sept 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 plm. PT on Fox. See the full list of this year's nominations here.

For more Star Wars, listen to EW's podcast Dagobah Dispatch, featuring exclusive interviews with stars like Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Ewan McGregor, and more.

