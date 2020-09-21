Schitt's Creek sweeps Emmys, including Best Comedy Series

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

Schitt's Creek finished its six-season run this spring with a feel-good wedding, but the honeymoon turned out to be pretty shiny, too.

The Pop TV comedy — which followed the adventures of the once-wealthy, now-broke-and-running-a-motel Rose family — was nominated for 15 Emmys this year, and the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony opened with an unprecedented seven straight wins for the show, including the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series. Creek was a favorite in the category this year, but the charming series (which grew in popularity every year) has been a late bloomer in the eyes of Academy voters: It received four nominations last year and none in its first four seasons. This year proved to be nothing short of a breakout, with stars Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy all claiming victory in their acting categories. Dan, who created the series with Eugene, had a whopper of a night, also taking home statues in the writing and directing categories. (He shared the directing award with Andrew Cividino.)

"Our show at its core, is about the transformational effects of love and acceptance, and that is something that we need more of now than we’ve ever needed before," said an overwhelmed Dan while accepting the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy. (He also urged people to register to vote and "go out and vote because that is the only way that we are going to have some love and acceptance out there,” before apologizing for “making this political."

Eugene then saluted his son and co-creator, Dan. “I also want to thank, once again, this young man, who took our fish-out-of-water story about the Rose family and transformed it into a celebration of inclusivity, a castigation of homophobia, and a declaration of the power of love.”

Meanwhile, on Twitter, the show's official handle noted the significance of their trophy parade: "With Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy winning their #Emmys tonight, that means our little Canadian show is the first comedy OR drama to ever sweep all four acting categories, and that is absolutely wild."

Schitt's Creek was competing against Insecure, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and What We Do in the Shadows.

See the full list of 2020 Emmy winners.

