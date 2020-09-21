The Australian performer flashed the creation onscreen during her Succession crew's acceptance speech for Outstanding Drama Series , which the HBO program won over stiff competition from Ozark, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian , and more. A representative for Snook did not immediately return EW's request for more information on the "award."

Speaking to reporters in the Emmys press room, Lead Actor in a Drama Series winner Jeremy Strong revealed that season 3 of Succession would likely begin shooting "sometime this fall or winter. As soon as things are safe," he stressed. He went on to say Succession's dominance in the TV Academy's dramatic categories was "kind of beyond my wildest imaginings when we started working on this, so it feels incredibly meaningful to have made something that has penetrated the culture in the way that it has and it has meant something to people."