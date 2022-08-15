RuPaul's Drag Race winners unite to spill secrets on season 14's best moments: 'Lizzo was speechless'
- TV Show
Like the sweet, succulent bar melting in June Jambalaya's hand at the end of episode 3, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 was, simply, the equivalent of a divine chunk of chocolate — the golden form, of course. After bestowing the franchise with 11 Emmy nominations overall, the TV Academy clearly agrees. In celebration of the her-storic season's legendary haul of nods, EW's The Awardist reunited four recent winners — All Stars 6 champion Kylie Sonique Love, season 13's Symone, reigning All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, and season 14's crowned queen Willow Pill — to dish on the most memorable moments from the best competition on television in 2022.
Watch our exclusive video interview with the RuPaul's Drag Race winners above, and read on for all the highlights (including timestamps) in celebration of season 14's Emmy-nominated excellence below. The 2022 Emmys air Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.
- 2:17 — Winners beget winners! Jinkx reveals that she's having her first All-Stars-to-All-Stars coronation chat with her predecessor, Kylie, on EW's video, while Symone and Willow recall taking shots and climaxing on stage in their first interaction after the latter took the season 14 crown.
- 4:59 — Jinkx reveals that she and Willow met prior to both of them winning their crowns in 2022... as judges "in a full-nude striptease contest."
- 5:37 — Kylie "would like to thank Gia Gunn for opening doors" for her, but also comments on the trail she blazed for trans women on season 14 by coming out on national TV back on season 2: "I'm grateful that I could be part of that snowball effect. It will help people see not only drag performers, but trans people as no different than any other kind of entertainer that's out there."
- 6:50 — Jinkx opens up about her non-binary identity and how she helped usher in new vocabulary on a mainstream stage after she won season 5.
- 8:56 — The sisters break down five memorable moments from season 14, beginning with Willow's Spaghetti-Enya performance art piece, which the eventual winner says she felt would ensure she was "the first one out" of the competition. "Lizzo was speechless and RuPaul was just cock-eyed, looking at me," she remembers. "I went to the bathtub and they started laughing, I was insulated with all the foam, and I couldn't hear them laughing that much, so I thought it was a bit of a failure until I got out and the girls were like, 'Oh my God, that was something else.' I thought I was just defiling RuPaul's stage in front of her.
- 11:05 — Symone, Jinkx, and Kylie give their interpretations of the piece, ranging from its marking of a "paradigm shift" in the queer community when it became a GIF on Grindr (according to Jinkx), to Kylie admitting that it confused her, but made her "want to eat spaghetti in the tub," as icons often do.
- 12:31 — Willow jokes that she got a cease-and-desist letter from Drew Barrymore after she impersonated her on the season 14 Snatch Game. Jinkx also tells a hilarious story about Alan Cumming — friend of Liza Minnelli — praising her All Stars 7 Snatch Game performance as Judy Garland. "It sounds like everyone got a chuckle out of it, everyone knew it was coming from a place of adoration."
- 14:26 — Willow reflects on Jasmine "Born for Television" Kennedie's legendary "This is your moment" fight with Maddy Morphosis in Untucked, estimating that the full fight (which she calls "Shakespearean theater") went on for about 20 minutes. Willow also says she told Jasmine she knew the New York diva was going to "destroy" Maddy in the lip-sync in a brief moment they shared prior to taking the stage for the judges' verdicts.
- 15:57 — The gals re-enact season 14's chocolate bar horn sound and share who they think had the best reaction to their bar being, well, chocolate.
- 16:41 — Kylie adorably mispronounces Orion Story's name multiple times, and reveals that she even called her by the wrong name in-person at DragCon.
- 17:39 — The queens react to Emmy-nominated camera operator Sarge (also known as drag legend "Winter Green") receiving another nod from the TV Academy this year, and give their thoughts on him potentially joining a future season as a contestant. "As long as he auditions like the rest of us," Symone says, while Jinkx recalls: "On All Stars 7, seeing Sarge again after almost a decade, it was very familial, he had lots of words of encouragement, he'd be like, 'Get out of your own way, kid!' Just in passing. The day that we did the Kennedy Davenport Center Honors, Sarge was in drag as Winter Green and stayed in drag for the rest of the day and did all the camera work in full Winter Green drag. I think she said, 'If you all have to do it, I'll do it, too.'"
- 19:15 — The queens participate in a lightning round of Emmys trivia, ranging from questions about RuPaul and Kelly Mantle to season 14 guest judge Lizzo — while Jinkx also digs up a juicy story from her past about going on a date with season 7 queen Magnolia Crawford before either of them appeared on the show.
- 28:33 — Symone, iconic mixer-upper of Jennifer Lawrence and Jenifer Lewis, says sorry to a whole new batch of Jennifers in a sequel round of EW's famous Name That Jennifer mini-challenge.
- 31:14 — A new (Emmys trivia) winner among winners is crowned, complete with a her-storic prize and the return of Willow's Barrymore impression.
