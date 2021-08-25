EW pits Symone and Jaida Essence Hall against Lala Ri and Heidi N Closet for a wild game of Emmys trivia that ends with jaw-dropping tea about Symone's season 13 finale look.

There's a game within a game within a game within a game in EW's RuPaul's Drag Race reunion, which pits four iconic queens against each other for a wild round of Emmys trivia that will have you crying tears of joy fit for a jar of Heidi's Hydrates.

In celebration of the franchise's her-storic year of Emmy nods (come through, 11 categories!), reigning season 13 winner Symone teams up with her predecessor, Jaida Essence Hall, to square off against their respective Miss Congeniality title-holders Lala Ri and Heidi N Closet to test their collective knowledge on Television Academy factoids. The results are, well, exactly what you'd expect from this group: Smooth-tasting (don't let it fool you), soft and supple, and absolutely bonkers.

Highlights from the game include:

The queens answer the question: Is Jaida's screen malfunctioning or is she just blinking?

Jaida reveals she finally knows who Rose Nylund is

Jaida reveals she also thinks Drag Race has won "155" Emmys

Heidi is, arguably, a fan of Frasier's tossed salad

After confusing Jennifer Lawrence and Jenifer Lewis during the season 13 Snatch Game, Symone tests her familiarity with the world's Jennifer population during a lightning round of "Name That Jennifer"

The queens try to name all of Ms. Lewis' wigs, as seen during her iconic performance on the Emmy-nominated black-ish

Lala reflects on that time Jaida, well, was particularly fond of the drink onstage

Heidi hilariously exposes an exclusive bit of jaw-dropping tea about Symone's season 13 finale runway that no one has clocked until this day

Awardist Drag Race 'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens Heidi N Closet, Symone, Lala Ri, and Jaida Essence Hall reunite to celebrate Emmys.

Strap in and look over there (a.k.a. scroll up) to watch the RuPaul's Drag Race battle of the seasons reunion in EW's exclusive Emmys trivia video above. And be sure to check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Emmys analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's TV shows and performances.

