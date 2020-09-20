RuPaul smashes record with fifth Emmy win for hosting Drag Race
RuPaul dedicates victory to late queen Chi Chi DeVayne.
RuPaul is making herstory at the Emmys, henny.
With his fifth consecutive win in the Television Academy's Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category, the LGBTQ icon has broken the record for most victories in the bracket's 13-year history.
"On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder, and our incredible cast and crew, I want to thank the Academy for this great honor. I've always said, every time I bat my false eyelashes, I'm making a political statement. Well, tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love," RuPaul said, urging viewers to vote on Nov. 3 and also dedicating his victory to Chi Chi DeVayne, the season 8 queen who died last month. "Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens, and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a pussycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere."
Prior to RuPaul's win during Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmys telecast, the 59-year-old held a tie with Survivor host Jeff Probst, who won every year between the category's 2008 inception through 2011.
RuPaul — who hosted both 2020 Emmy-nominated series RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5 — claimed the boundary-breaking prize over fellow nominees Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman (Making It), and the casts of Shark Tank and Queer Eye.
During an interview for EW's All-Stars 5 cover story, RuPaul discussed the competition series' cultural dominance in turning drag queens into global drag superstars, and credited his cast of queens with exemplifying excellence in their field in a year that the show crowned three historic winners: Season 12's Jaida Essence Hall and Miss Congeniality Heidi N Closet — the show's first pair of Black winners to take titles on the same season — and All-Stars 5 champion Shea Couleé.
"My all-stars have competed before and have experienced the rollercoaster ride of fame that comes after that global exposure. When they return for All-Stars, every aspect of the competition is turned up to 11," RuPaul said. "If Drag Race is a talent competition, then All-Stars is a masterclass in surviving show business."
RuPaul's Drag Race has been renewed for season 13 and All-Stars 6, both of which are expected to premiere on VH1 at a future date.
