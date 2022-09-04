Mama RuPaul just won for hosting VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race for the seventh consecutive time at the Creative Arts Emmys.

It's definitely not chocolate — in fact, it's better than Bosco's golden bar — at the Creative Arts Emmys for Mama RuPaul.

For the seventh consecutive year, the RuPaul's Drag Race icon has won the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program, beating out other stars who lead the casts for Nailed It!, Making It, Queer Eye, Shark Tank, and Top Chef.

In winning the award, RuPaul extends his reign as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history, with 12 trophies to his name so far. He also won his first Tony Award in June for producing the stage production A Strange Loop, meaning he's only two trophies shy of an EGOT.

RuPaul 'Drag Race' season 14 RuPaul and 'Drag Race' season 14 winner Willow Pill. | Credit: World of Wonder

The 61-year-old has an opportunity to win another award at Sept. 12's Primetime Emmys ceremony, where RuPaul's Drag Race will duke it out in the Outstanding Competition Program category — a prize the show has won every year since 2018. In total, the Drag Race franchise earned 11 Emmy nods in 2022, including a first-time nomination for judge Michelle Visage's companion show Whatcha Packin?

Season 14 made headway for the show in April when it crowned Willow Pill as its winner, making her the first trans winner of a main season of the American franchise of Drag Race since the show's 2009 debut. Kylie Sonique Love — who first came out on season 2 — previously became the U.S. edition's first trans winner overall when she won All Stars 6 in 2021.

"I think the show will never be the same again," season 14 contestant Kerri Colby recently told EW of her installment's impact after five trans queens (the most in the show's history) competed for the newly increased $150,000 cash prize at the same time. "I'm so excited for us to see, going into the future, instead of trying to hype things up for a political moment or a tabloid statement, now you're going to get to see representation at its finest, giving what it's supposed to give, without the pressure of narratives that get put with it."

See the full list of 2022 Creative Arts Emmys winners here.

