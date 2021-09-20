RuPaul makes Emmys history as most-awarded Black artist of all time

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

RuPaul werked his way to a major Emmys record.

After winning his 11th career trophy Sunday night for his work on RuPaul's Drag Race season 13, the global icon is now the most-awarded Black artist in Emmys history.

RuPaul snagged his record-breaking win as an executive producer of RuPaul's Drag Race, which won Outstanding Competition Program, beating out Nailed It, The Amazing Race, The Voice, and Top Chef.

"Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show, from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you," Ru said, accepting the award on stage alongside Michelle Visage and Drag Race season 13 queens Symone and Gottmik. "For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru!"

RuPaul wins Emmys Credit: CBS

Last weekend, RuPaul tied cinematographer Donald A. Morgan's record at the Creative Arts Emmys when he added two more pieces of hardware to his tally: one as a producer on the RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked docuseries, and the other for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program on the main Drag Race contest. RuPaul has won the latter category a record six consecutive times.

The 60-year-old drag legend is the face of one of the most successful reality franchises in the world, as RuPaul's Drag Race boasts multiple international offshoots, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race España, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Philippines, Drag Race Italia, and Chile's The Switch Drag Race.

"I say it every episode: With great power comes great responsibility," RuPaul previously told EW of the superstar status his queens have amassed since the show's debut in 2009. "My all-stars have competed before and have experienced the rollercoaster ride of fame that comes after that global exposure. When they return for All-Stars, every aspect of the competition is turned up to 11. If Drag Race is a talent competition, then All-Stars is a masterclass in surviving show business."

