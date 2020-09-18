Watch EW and PEOPLE's 'Emmys Red Carpet Live: At Home!'

The glitz and the glamour of the Emmys are coming to homes across the U.S. in a new way on Sunday, and EW will be there with you to toast the best and brightest on television's biggest night.

As part of our Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Red Carpet Live: At Home! pre-show, viewers are invited to celebrate with this year's nominees and host Jimmy Kimmel, who will share details about the first-ever virtual awards telecast. Editors will also be on hand, live from the PEOPLE studios, to give their predictions about who they think will go home with a shiny statuette of their own.

The pre-show will end just in time for you to grab the best seat in the house (literally) before the official virtual telecast kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.